Golfer Luke Smith Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Player During Korn Ferry Tour

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Golfer Luke Smith was arrested Monday after attacking a fellow competitor during a round a Sand Creek Station golf course in Newton, Kansas while attempting to qualify for this week's Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open.

Smith, a sophomore on the University of Tennessee at Martin golf team, was released on bail after police arrested him on one count of misdemeanor battery.

According to a police report viewed by ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the incident began after Smith and his father, who served as his caddie, refused to help the victim look for wayward shots in the rough. The Tennessee native reportedly punched the victim and tackled him to the ground.

"He held the victim down until he said 'uncle,' and then released him," Newton Police said in a statement, per Schlabach.

Korn Ferry told ESPN neither of the players involved are members of the tour, while police noted the report will be forwarded to the Newton City Prosecutor's Office for review of charges.

Smith was named "Best of the Preps" by the Memphis Commercial Appeal in high school for the Shelby County metro area and has top five finishes in multiple amateur tournaments around Tennessee. He competed as an individual in two tournaments for UT Martin last season after playing five tournaments as a freshman.