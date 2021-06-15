Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Sought by USA Basketball for Tokyo Olympics

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA is "hopeful of securing a commitment" from Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

That followed a report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic earlier on Tuesday that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had committed to be on the team.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also has reportedly committed to the team, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Tuesday.

While a number of players won't make decisions about the Olympic team until their postseasons come to a close, some high-profile names have pulled their names out of contention, with LeBron James chief amongst them.

James' teammate, Anthony Davis, is also expected to skip the Tokyo Games, per Vardon. And Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is "50-50" as to whether he'll participate, according to that report.

Getting Beal would be big for the United States. The Wizards guard finished second in the NBA in scoring (31.3 PPG) this past season, trailing only Curry (32 PPG), while adding 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.

He led the Wizards into the postseason through the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament, though Washington was eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Other players eliminated from the postseason who are potential participants in this year's Olympics include Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Zach LaVine and Russell Westbrook, among others.