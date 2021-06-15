Nick Chubb on Browns Contract Extension Talks: 'Cleveland Is Where I Want to Be'

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is in the last year of his rookie contract, but he's hoping to stay put when it expires.

Chubb told reporters Tuesday that his agent has spoken to the Browns about a long-term extension, and he's ready to sign his name on the line should it work out.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was and trusted me and put their faith in me to come here and help build this culture. I feel like Cleveland is where I want to be and hopefully everything can work out in that direction."

The Browns drafted Chubb out of Georgia in the second round in 2018. He will earn $3.4 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

Chubb was the Browns' leading ball-carrier with 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a historic playoff appearance, the franchise's first since 2002. He earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for his efforts, having earned the first after a 1,494-yard campaign in 2019.

The 25-year-old said he values the relationships he has with his teammates and personnel and is very comfortable in Cleveland.

"I don’t like uncertainty and I know here in Cleveland what I have with the players and coaches and just the city of Cleveland," he said. "I don’t know how things would be anywhere else. Cleveland is where I want to be and that’s my main focus, just being here in Cleveland."

In December, the Browns honored Chubb with the Ed Block Courage Award, given to one player on each team to recognize courage, compassion, commitment and community. At the time, head coach Kevin Stefanski praised him as "the ultimate team player."

This season, Chubb will be tasked with leading the offense under Baker Mayfield again, with Kareem Hunt in place as a second running back option and Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins joining Austin Hooper to round out the top scoring choices.