Simone Biles Wanted to 'Hit Back at the Haters' With GOAT Leotard

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

When Simone Biles included a bedazzled goat as part of her leotard for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she was looking to carry a larger message.

Biles said in an interview with Marie Claire that she wanted to "hit back at the haters." She added that she wanted to show younger athletes that it's OK to embrace one's own greatness:

"I just hope that kids growing up watching this don't or aren't ashamed of being good at whatever they do. And that's my problem: when people kind of harp on other people that are good at something. And it's like, everybody can say you're good, but once you acknowledge it, it's not cool anymore. And I want kids to learn that, yes, it's okay to acknowledge that you're good or even great at something."

The 24-year-old might be the most dominant athlete in any sport right now. She won four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and more will certainly follow this summer in Tokyo.

Biles is also basically breaking the scoring system for gymnastics by doing things nobody else can. During the GK U.S. Classic in May, she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike in a competitive event.

Biles also hasn't lost an all-around competition she's entered since 2013 and is looking to become the first woman to claim back-to-back Olympic all-around gold since Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968. She also has three complex signature elements across beam, floor and vault named after her.

In short, Biles has more than earned the right to embrace her GOAT label.