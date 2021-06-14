Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, US Women's National Team Cruise Past Jamaica in 4-0 Win

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The United States Women's National Team looks ready for the Olympics.

The Americans handled Jamaica in a commanding 4-0 victory in Sunday's international friendly at BBVA Stadium in Houston. They wasted little time getting started with first-half goals from Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan and Margaret Purce and put things on cruise control in the second half before Alex Morgan buried the final goal in stoppage time.

It was more dominance for the Red, White and Blue, who extended their unbeaten streak to 41 consecutive matches. They have also won 17 straight at home and are 8-0-1 on the year with a 27-1 goal differential.

They have also controlled the series against Jamaica and are now 4-0 all-time against their fellow Concacaf side.

Sunday's win was more convincing than Thursday's 1-0 victory over Portugal, which did not see the United States break through until Samantha Mewis scored in the 76th minute.

Perhaps with that close finish in mind, the Americans were aggressive from the start.

Lloyd scored the second-fastest goal in USWNT history when she buried a shot following a Rose Lavelle cross 23 seconds into the game. The 38-year-old also became the oldest player to score for the USWNT with the opening strike:

Horan then pushed the advantage to 2-0 with a penalty in the seventh minute, and Purce made it 3-0 with a goal off a Christen Press cross.

The only downside for the Americans as they seized control in the first half came when Lavelle exited because of an apparent injury.

Other than that, there was no doubt who the better side was throughout the game. The USWNT finished with 19 shots to Jamaica's three, as goalkeeper Adrianna Franch was never under significant pressure while the game was still hanging in the balance.

The second half was largely an exercise of playing out the string in a game that was already decided, but the American defense ensured their shutout remained intact before Morgan added the exclamation mark with a header.

What's Next?

The United States will take on Nigeria in the final game of the Summer Series on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.