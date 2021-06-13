X

    Tommy Tuberville Says NCAA 'Players Are Already Getting Paid ... Their Scholarship'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 13, 2021

    Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    The world of college athletics could be on the verge of a major overhaul, with the possibility of federal legislation allowing athletes to profit off their skills, according to Alan Blinder of the New York Times.

    Just don't expect Alabama's junior senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville to be among those in favor of it.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tuberville said he thought scholarships and financial awards from players' universities should offset any discussion about paying collegiate athletes.

    "Players are already getting paid," he said. "You've got to remember that. They're getting their scholarship. Plus, most of them are getting $600, $700, $800 cash a month for what we call cost of attendance. And so nobody's going hungry as a college athlete. Men and women."

    Tuberville said he believed the college experience "should always be about education."

    "This is not farm, minor league sports," he said. "It is education."

