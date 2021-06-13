Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Compares Lacrosse Debut to NFL: 'Exact Same Intensity'

Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier this year, two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Chris Hogan made the decision to return to his roots and join the Premier Lacrosse League.

After making his debut with the Cannons Lacrosse Club on Saturday in Atlanta, he told reporters that hitting the field for lacrosse wasn't that different from his time in the NFL:

Hogan, who spent four years with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Patriots for three years (and two titles), played three years of lacrosse at Penn State before transferring to Monmouth, where he played one year of football.

He didn't log anything on the stat sheet in Saturday's 15-14 loss to Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club, but he did have support from at least one of his former teammates:

The 32-year-old, who signed with the Cannons (and in 2011, the San Francisco 49ers) as an undrafted free agent, didn't rule out a return to the NFL in March, when he told Trevor Hass of Boston.com that he "always had a vision of going back to lacrosse."