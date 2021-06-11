Jeremy Lin Announces He's Rejoining Beijing Ducks After NBA G League Stint

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Professional basketball player Jeremy Lin announced on social media that he will be rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks:

Lin played for the Ducks during the 2019-20 season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He played for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this year, posting 19.8 points and 6.4 assists. His scoring average was seventh in the league.

Despite his G League success, the NBA did not come calling for Lin, who expressed his disappointment in not finding a new Association home while simultaneously noting the blessings in his life during his basketball journey.

The 32-year-old starred at Harvard from 2006-10. The California native went undrafted in 2010 but landed with the Golden State Warriors.

His breakthrough season came with the New York Knicks in 2011-12, when a torrid midseason pace launched the Linsanity phenomenon and made him an overnight star.

The 6'3", 200-pound guard averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists over a nine-year NBA career with eight different teams. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season, winning an NBA title in his final year.