X

    Jeremy Lin Announces He's Rejoining Beijing Ducks After NBA G League Stint

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

    Professional basketball player Jeremy Lin announced on social media that he will be rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks:

    Lin played for the Ducks during the 2019-20 season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He played for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this year, posting 19.8 points and 6.4 assists. His scoring average was seventh in the league.

    Despite his G League success, the NBA did not come calling for Lin, who expressed his disappointment in not finding a new Association home while simultaneously noting the blessings in his life during his basketball journey.

    The 32-year-old starred at Harvard from 2006-10. The California native went undrafted in 2010 but landed with the Golden State Warriors.

    His breakthrough season came with the New York Knicks in 2011-12, when a torrid midseason pace launched the Linsanity phenomenon and made him an overnight star.

    The 6'3", 200-pound guard averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists over a nine-year NBA career with eight different teams. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season, winning an NBA title in his final year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Danny Green Out Game 3

      76ers guard will not return after limping off the court with a right calf strain

      Danny Green Out Game 3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Danny Green Out Game 3

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬

      One former NBA HC thinks Simmons' free throws will cost Philly a playoff series.

      Our insider has the latest 📲

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      Serge Ibaka Done for Season

      Clippers confirm the veteran big man had season-ending back surgery

      Serge Ibaka Done for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Serge Ibaka Done for Season

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Siakam Has Shoulder Surgery

      Raptors star is expected to be out five months after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder

      Siakam Has Shoulder Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Siakam Has Shoulder Surgery

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report