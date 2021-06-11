Report: Kadarius Toney Missed Giants Workouts Because He Hadn't Signed Contract

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney's absence from voluntary workouts was reportedly due to the fact that he hadn't signed his rookie contract.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants were surprised by his absence since rookies sign waivers that protect them should they get injured during the workouts.

Toney officially signed his rookie contract last Friday, and he has since joined the team and participated in workouts.

Duggan noted that Toney hasn't been on the field much for New York this offseason not only because of the contract situation, but because of other issues as well.

Per Duggan, Toney did not finish either of the Giants' two rookie minicamp practices, once because of a problem with his cleats and the other because of a minor injury.

Toney then left practice early on Tuesday after slipping several times and was excused from Thursday's practice because of a family emergency.

When Toney has been with the team, however, he has shown off his trademark "twitchy and explosive" skill set, as told to the media by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Toney was drafted by New York with the No. 20 overall pick. The Giants traded down to that pick from No. 11 after the Philadelphia Eagles traded ahead of them to No. 10 in order to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Toney had nowhere near the type of production Smith did in college, but the former Florida Gators star was a key player nonetheless.

Although tight end Kyle Pitts received much of the attention and praise in the Florida offense, Toney put up some impressive numbers last season as well, racking up 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 161 yards and one touchdown on the ground and one punt-return touchdown.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Alabama native adds a versatile and explosive weapon to a Giants offense that wasn't known for making a ton of big plays last season, especially with running back Saquon Barkley on the shelf.

Provided Jones makes strides, New York's offense should be vastly improved in 2021 with Toney and free-agent signee Kenny Golladay joining a receiving corps that already included Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

Barkley is also set to return from a torn ACL, making the Giants offense far more complete.

Despite going just 6-10, the Giants fell only one win short of reaching the playoffs last season. With Toney and other new additions, a postseason berth is the next logical step for the G-Men.