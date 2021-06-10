X

    Kelly Oubre Jr. Rumors: Knicks, Heat, Spurs Linked to Warriors Wing in Free Agency

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 11, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Impending free-agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to be garnering interest despite a subpar 2020-21 campaign with the Golden State Warriors. 

    According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are interested in adding the Kansas product. After a cold streak to begin the year, Oubre settled in to average 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. 

    The 25-year-old made only one three-pointer in his first 21 tries in December and finished 31.6 percent from behind the arc for the season. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Report: NBA announces key dates for 2021-22 season

      Report: NBA announces key dates for 2021-22 season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Report: NBA announces key dates for 2021-22 season

      RSN
      via RSN

      Draymond explains why he should’ve won DPOY over Gobert, other finalists

      Draymond explains why he should’ve won DPOY over Gobert, other finalists
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond explains why he should’ve won DPOY over Gobert, other finalists

      KNBR Staff
      via KNBR

      NBA Back to Normal Schedule 🗓

      2021-22 season will have October-June calendar, with the season slated to start Oct. 19 (Shams)

      NBA Back to Normal Schedule 🗓
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Back to Normal Schedule 🗓

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch Warriors' Top-10 Buzzer-beating Shots from 2020-21 Season B

      Watch Warriors' Top-10 Buzzer-beating Shots from 2020-21 Season B
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Watch Warriors' Top-10 Buzzer-beating Shots from 2020-21 Season B

      RSN
      via RSN