Kelly Oubre Jr. Rumors: Knicks, Heat, Spurs Linked to Warriors Wing in Free Agency

Impending free-agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to be garnering interest despite a subpar 2020-21 campaign with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are interested in adding the Kansas product. After a cold streak to begin the year, Oubre settled in to average 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field.

The 25-year-old made only one three-pointer in his first 21 tries in December and finished 31.6 percent from behind the arc for the season.

