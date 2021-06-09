Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Told Police Alleged Murder Stemmed from Catfish Scheme

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute told police he had punched and stomped on a man, who was later found dead, after he had been catfished by him.

TMZ Sports reported on the bail hearing for Etute, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the man's death in Blacksburg, Virginia.

According to prosecutors, Etute told police he had matched with a person he believed to be a woman on Tinder and met with her for oral sex on April 10. They set up another meeting for May 31, but Etute said he discovered the person was a man and allegedly attacked him.

Prosecutors alleged that Etute said he did not call police as he left the scene despite hearing "bubbling and gurgling." The man was found dead two days later, with police reporting he had missing teeth and broken facial and skull bones.

"Nobody deserves to die, but I don't mind saying, don't pretend you are something that you are not," Etute's attorney, Jimmy Turk, said. "Don't target or lure anyone under that perception. That's just wrong."

Virginia Tech has suspended him from the school and football team.

Etute, who is due back in court in September after he was granted bail, was a member of the Hokies' 2021 recruiting class.