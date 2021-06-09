WWE's Roman Reigns Praised by The Undertaker: 'I Think He's a Great Heel'

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker is "so proud" of the work WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has done since aligning with Paul Heyman and becoming the top heel in the company.

"I'm so proud of where he is," The Undertaker told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, 'This is the most compelling story that we've done in a while. And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders."

The Deadman added, "I think he's a great heel—coldhearted, calculated."

For years, WWE seemed unwilling to let The Tribal Chief go all the way to become a bad guy. A turn seemed to be on the cards with his perfectly understated promo the night after he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but that didn't come to pass.

His leukemia diagnosis and subsequent leave of absence for treatment may have had something to do with that.

Regardless, WWE pulled the trigger in the end, and the result is that Reigns became the most dynamic on-screen presence in the promotion.