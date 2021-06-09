Aleister Black Rumors: People in WWE Pushing for Officials to Re-Sign Released Star

Photo credit: WWE.com

On the heels of his surprising release last week, there are reportedly already some people within WWE pushing for the return of Aleister Black.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there has been discussion in "certain corners" of WWE about Black being released prematurely, leading to a "push for WWE officials to bring him back."

Black was one of six Superstars released by WWE last week along with Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, Murphy and Santana Garrett.

The decision to part ways with Black was arguably the most shocking of all since he had just recently returned to television after a seven-month hiatus and had started a feud with Big E by hitting him with Black Mass during an Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way on SmackDown.

Per PWInsider, some in WWE believe Black was a "victim of broken promises and the start-stop creative process" rather than someone who did something that warranted getting cut.

Black has been outspoken since his release, answering questions about his time in WWE on Twitch and also appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, who was formerly an announcer and interviewer with WWE under the name Renee Young.

While Black has expressed disappointment regarding how his tenure ended and how difficult it was for him to gain momentum in WWE, he has largely been positive about his time with the company.

Black said he had a good relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, thanked the likes of Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman, and even stood up for the much-maligned creative team.

The 36-year-old Dutchman clearly took the high road on his way out the door, which likely did him some favors in terms of endearing him to people in the wrestling business, including some in WWE.

Black will be free to sign wherever he wants 90 days out from the day of his release, and while companies like AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan may be on his radar, perhaps a return to WWE under different circumstances isn't out of the question.

