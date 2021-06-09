Photo of Jake Paul's 'Gotcha Hat' Chain About Floyd Mayweather Confrontation Surfaces

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul continues to celebrate ripping the hat off Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s head during a May 6 press conference with the creation of a diamond pendant to mark the occasion.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Paul, who previously got a tattoo the reads "gotcha hat," enlisted the services of Suny The Jeweler at Oxford Diamonds in Atlanta for his new bling:

The pendant includes an estimated 20 carats of VVS diamonds and 80 grams of Italian gold with Paul's nickname, The Problem Child, on the back, per TMZ.

His encounter with Mayweather came during a media event hyping his brother Logan's fight with the former five-division world champion. That exhibition bout took place Sunday with Mayweather controlling the pace and the elder Paul brother throwing haymakers with no chance of landing against one of the greatest defensive boxers in history.

Mayweather told TMZ before that fight he was eyeing a potential clash with the other Paul brother next.

"After Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We will see," he said.

Jake, who owns a 3-0 pro boxing record with his most recent win coming against veteran MMA fighter Ben Askren, is scheduled to face off with longtime UFC star Tyron Woodley in August.

Any fight against Mayweather would likely be categorized as an exhibition.

Both Mayweather and the Paul brothers are savvy businessmen. They have created a rivalry from scratch and interest in at least one, and potentially two, fights that'll make them all a lot of money with minimal risk on either side.

Paul's new diamond pendant is just another element of the feud.