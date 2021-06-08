LeBron 19 Sneaker, Nike's Full 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Collection Revealed

Source: Nike.com

One month away from the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike has unveiled an all-new apparel line with merchandise featured in the movie.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection is highlighted by the LeBron 19 sneakers with a design that encapsulates the world the movie is set in.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” said Jason Petrie, Nike Basketball footwear designer. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

Maverick Carter, who is LeBron James' business partner and a producer on the movie, explained the unique relationship between Nike and Space Jam: A New Legacy:

“The biggest moment in the movie for our characters is the final game. It culminates into this epic showdown with real consequences for everyone playing. The game matters. So when a kid sees the characters wearing Nike gear, their imagination makes the connection that Nike gives you the tools to uncover the best version of yourself.”

In addition to the LeBron 19 shoe, the movie will also include three different styles of the LeBron 18 that highlights classic Looney Tunes rivalries.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase Space Jam-inspired clothing. There will be a collection of Goon Squad and Tune Squad jerseys, shorts, hoodies, jackets and backpacks.

The Nike collection of Space Jam: A New Legacy will be made available to the public starting in July.

The movie will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.