X

    Bruce Cassidy: Islanders Have 'Done a Great Job' Selling 'New York Saints' Narrative

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Winslow Townson

    Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had some thoughts on the officiating after Monday night's Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders, who won 5-4 and took a 3-2 series lead.

    After the Islanders used three power-play goals to boost their chances over Boston, Cassidy told reporters the Islanders "sell a narrative" that allows them to get more whistles than their opponents:

    The Islanders had four power-play opportunities Monday, compared to two for Boston.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips officiating, credits Islanders coaches for selling ‘New York Saints’ narrative

      Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips officiating, credits Islanders coaches for selling ‘New York Saints’ narrative
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips officiating, credits Islanders coaches for selling ‘New York Saints’ narrative

      masslive
      via masslive

      Bruce Cassidy Feels Officials Are Favoring Islanders

      Bruce Cassidy Feels Officials Are Favoring Islanders
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Bruce Cassidy Feels Officials Are Favoring Islanders

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bruins dangerous in Game 5, but Islanders take 3-2 series lead

      Bruins dangerous in Game 5, but Islanders take 3-2 series lead
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Bruins dangerous in Game 5, but Islanders take 3-2 series lead

      James O'Brien
      via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

      Islanders Take 3-2 Series Lead vs. Bruins 🏒

      Mathew Barzal chips in two points in Isles 5-4 win over Boston in Game 5

      Islanders Take 3-2 Series Lead vs. Bruins 🏒
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Islanders Take 3-2 Series Lead vs. Bruins 🏒

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report