Bruce Cassidy: Islanders Have 'Done a Great Job' Selling 'New York Saints' Narrative

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had some thoughts on the officiating after Monday night's Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders, who won 5-4 and took a 3-2 series lead.

After the Islanders used three power-play goals to boost their chances over Boston, Cassidy told reporters the Islanders "sell a narrative" that allows them to get more whistles than their opponents:

The Islanders had four power-play opportunities Monday, compared to two for Boston.

