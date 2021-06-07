X

    George Foreman: Mayweather vs. Paul More Exciting Than 'So-Called Competitive Fights'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Count George Foreman among those who enjoyed Sunday's spectacle masquerading as a boxing match.

    "The strangest thing is I'm starting to enjoy these exhibitions a lot more than the so-called competitive fights they put on because there's no entertainment value to those," Foreman said of the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "Mayweather turned into the slugger, following the guy around. And [Paul] is as long as Wilt Chamberlain with that jab. It was exciting."

    Sunday's fight was the latest in a list of boxing matchups that don't exactly look like the epic showdowns of the sport's past like the one between Foreman and Muhammad Ali.

    Jake Paul defeated retired NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren and is set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Logan Paul fought YouTuber KSI and Mayweather. Even Mike Tyson returned for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. well after the two were no longer in their prime.

    To hear Foreman say it, the pattern isn't going to change.

    "The fans are whispering in our ear, saying they love it," Foreman said. "Things are changing. If you don't change with it, you'll be left behind."

    As for Sunday's fight, Mayweather and Paul technically battled to a draw during the eight-round bout that didn't have a declared winner since it was an exhibition. However, Mayweather largely controlled the proceedings and dodged all of Paul's biggest punches.

