X

    Bears Rumors: Justin Fields 'Playing the Rookie Role Very Well' at Camp

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    AP Photo/David Banks

    The Chicago Bears coaching staff has reportedly come away impressed with rookie quarterback Justin Fields at offseason workouts.

    One member of the staff told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that Fields is "playing the rookie role very well" in practices, soaking up information and showing a high level of coachability.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Fields 'Playing the Rookie Role Very Well' at Camp

      Fields 'Playing the Rookie Role Very Well' at Camp
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Fields 'Playing the Rookie Role Very Well' at Camp

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Calm down with these expectations ⚠️

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      30 Day Challenge: If the Bears retired one more number, which should it be?

      30 Day Challenge: If the Bears retired one more number, which should it be?
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      30 Day Challenge: If the Bears retired one more number, which should it be?

      Bill Zimmerman
      via Windy City Gridiron

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Former Falcons WR had 'no clue' he was on TV when he made comments that led to his trade request becoming public (SI)

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report