Bears Rumors: Justin Fields 'Playing the Rookie Role Very Well' at Camp

The Chicago Bears coaching staff has reportedly come away impressed with rookie quarterback Justin Fields at offseason workouts.

One member of the staff told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that Fields is "playing the rookie role very well" in practices, soaking up information and showing a high level of coachability.

