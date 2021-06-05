Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury; Unlikely for Training Camp

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Following their elimination from the playoffs to the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced star forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful knee surgery and is unlikely to be ready for the start of training camp.

The 34-year-old injured his right knee on March 16 against the Boston Bruins and did not return until May 3 for the final four games of the regular season. In the Islanders series, Malkin hardly looked like himself, netting just one goal with four assists in four games after missing the first two.

The Russian center was in the midst of a slightly down year at the time of his injury. He played just 33 games during the regular season and netted 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) while winning 42.5 percent of his faceoffs.

It was the fewest games Malkin has played in a season since 2012-13, when he appeared in 31 because of a concussion and a shoulder injury while recording nine goals and 24 assists. Two years earlier, Malkin's season ended after 43 games when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee following a collision with then-Buffalo Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers—the same knee that required surgery this week.

There's no question he remains a large part of the Penguins organization as a franchise cornerstone along with Sidney Crosby.

Malkin has one year remaining on an eight-year, $76 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season. Before he and the team talk about extending his time in the Steel City, Malkin will need to prove he's healthy and able to continue contributing to Pittsburgh's quest for a fifth Stanley Cup.