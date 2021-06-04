Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Discussed by Mayweather Promotions CEO

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After Floyd Mayweather gets done with Logan Paul, his eyes could be set on Conor McGregor.

"Absolutely," Mayweather said Thursday of the prospect of fighting McGregor. "The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then they hate on me."

Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO of McGregor in an August 2017 bout that ranks among the largest pay-per-view fights in history. Showtime said the fight generated more than $600 million in domestic revenue, with 4.3 million homes purchasing the bout.

"Conor, if you’re listening, you can get that too," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said.

McGregor, a UFC superstar who was making his boxing debut in the matchup, has called out Mayweather on a number of occasions for a rematch. In May, McGregor called Mayweather's fight against Paul "embarrassing."

"Pro to pro, it's embarrassing. He will not scratch $10M for this fight and he knows it. It was canceled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He'd fight a half decent pro and command $20< upwards, yet it's this s--t. Whatever way you spin this, it's sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f--k off mate," McGregor said in an Instagram post.

Paul, a YouTuber, lost his only other career boxing match to fellow online celebrity KSI in 2019. He's seen as the lesser of the two Paul brothers in the boxing world.

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a boxer and is set to face Tyron Woodley later this year.