X

    Ravens' Steve Bisciotti, Wife Renee Honor Ozzie Newsome with $4M Donation to HBCUs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee are making a $4 million donation through their foundation to "fund scholarships for Baltimore City public school graduates who attend an HBCU in Maryland," the team announced Thursday.

    The donation is being made in honor of Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, who was the NFL's first Black general manager, and will create the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program.

    "The brilliance of Ozzie Newsome extends far beyond his accolades as a player and executive," Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "Throughout his entire life, Ozzie has inspired and uplifted everyone around him with his leadership, humility and determination. We hope that Ozzie's example will inspire each of the Newsome scholars."

    "I am humbled and honored that Steve and Renee Bisciotti chose to associate my name with this tremendously important scholarship," Newsome said. "This program will give many local graduates the ability to continue their education, and in turn will equip them with the necessary tools to make meaningful impact in the Baltimore community and beyond."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ravens sign former Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray

      Ravens sign former Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens sign former Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray

      Kevin Oestreicher
      via Ravens Wire

      Ravens owner honors ex-GM with gift to HBCUs

      Ravens owner honors ex-GM with gift to HBCUs
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens owner honors ex-GM with gift to HBCUs

      Jamison Hensley
      via ESPN.com

      Mahomes Close to 100%

      Four months removed from toe surgery, Chiefs QB says if there was a game today, he'd be able to play (NFL Network)

      Mahomes Close to 100%
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Close to 100%

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Ravens 'done' with Julio Jones trade talks

      Report: Ravens 'done' with Julio Jones trade talks
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Report: Ravens 'done' with Julio Jones trade talks

      RSN
      via RSN