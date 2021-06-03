Ravens' Steve Bisciotti, Wife Renee Honor Ozzie Newsome with $4M Donation to HBCUs

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee are making a $4 million donation through their foundation to "fund scholarships for Baltimore City public school graduates who attend an HBCU in Maryland," the team announced Thursday.

The donation is being made in honor of Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, who was the NFL's first Black general manager, and will create the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program.

"The brilliance of Ozzie Newsome extends far beyond his accolades as a player and executive," Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "Throughout his entire life, Ozzie has inspired and uplifted everyone around him with his leadership, humility and determination. We hope that Ozzie's example will inspire each of the Newsome scholars."

"I am humbled and honored that Steve and Renee Bisciotti chose to associate my name with this tremendously important scholarship," Newsome said. "This program will give many local graduates the ability to continue their education, and in turn will equip them with the necessary tools to make meaningful impact in the Baltimore community and beyond."