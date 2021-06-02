X

    Andy Dalton on Bears Drafting Justin Fields: 'My Mindset Didn't Change'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 3, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    Andy Dalton wasn't fazed by the Chicago Bears' decision to draft quarterback Justin Fields little more than a month after they signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal to replace Mitchell Trubisky under center. 

    "I already knew that I'm going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games," Dalton told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever happens after this year happens. But my mindset didn't change because they drafted Justin." 

    The Bears have maintained that Dalton will start over Fields, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in April.

    Dalton was thrust back into a starting role last season with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him to back up Dak Prescott, when Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. In 11 appearances, he threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    He went 4-5 in nine starts, though he also suffered a concussion and dealt with COVID-19 during the season. 

    The longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter is now at risk of losing his starting job to a rookie for the second time, as his Bengals tenure ended when the team decided to draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Nick Foles, who is entering his second season with the team, will serve as the third-string quarterback.

    Related

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      League to end practice used in concussion claims that assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function (AP)

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Matt Nagy: Fields to Be Bears' No. 2 QB Behind Andy Dalton

      Matt Nagy: Fields to Be Bears' No. 2 QB Behind Andy Dalton
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Matt Nagy: Fields to Be Bears' No. 2 QB Behind Andy Dalton

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      AJ Dillon Believes Packers Could Have 'the Best RB Tandem in the NFL'

      AJ Dillon Believes Packers Could Have 'the Best RB Tandem in the NFL'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AJ Dillon Believes Packers Could Have 'the Best RB Tandem in the NFL'

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Bears WR Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone, will require surgery

      Bears WR Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone, will require surgery
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears WR Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone, will require surgery

      Jacob Infante
      via Windy City Gridiron