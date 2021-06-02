Andy Dalton on Bears Drafting Justin Fields: 'My Mindset Didn't Change'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Andy Dalton wasn't fazed by the Chicago Bears' decision to draft quarterback Justin Fields little more than a month after they signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal to replace Mitchell Trubisky under center.

"I already knew that I'm going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games," Dalton told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever happens after this year happens. But my mindset didn't change because they drafted Justin."

The Bears have maintained that Dalton will start over Fields, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in April.

Dalton was thrust back into a starting role last season with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him to back up Dak Prescott, when Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. In 11 appearances, he threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He went 4-5 in nine starts, though he also suffered a concussion and dealt with COVID-19 during the season.

The longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter is now at risk of losing his starting job to a rookie for the second time, as his Bengals tenure ended when the team decided to draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Nick Foles, who is entering his second season with the team, will serve as the third-string quarterback.