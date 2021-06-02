X

    Bob Brenly Will Take Sensitivity Training After Marcus Stroman Do-rag Comment

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly apologized and announced he will undergo sensitivity training after making a comment about New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman wearing a do-rag:

    During Tuesday's broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona, Brenly noticed the do-rag and said he was "pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets."

    Stroman made it clear after the game he didn't find the attempt at humor at all funny:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for insensitive remark

      Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for insensitive remark
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly apologizes to Mets' Marcus Stroman for insensitive remark

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      Updated MLB Win-Loss Predictions 🔮

      @abbeymastracco predicts every team's final record and where they finish after the first two months of the season ➡️

      Updated MLB Win-Loss Predictions 🔮
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated MLB Win-Loss Predictions 🔮

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Rip Brenly Do-rag Comment

      Stroman, Rojas call out D-Backs announcer's 'racist undertones'

      Mets Rip Brenly Do-rag Comment
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Mets Rip Brenly Do-rag Comment

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      D-backs reacquire Ildemaro Vargas in trade with Pirates, designate Leyba

      D-backs reacquire Ildemaro Vargas in trade with Pirates, designate Leyba
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      D-backs reacquire Ildemaro Vargas in trade with Pirates, designate Leyba

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports