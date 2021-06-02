Bob Brenly Will Take Sensitivity Training After Marcus Stroman Do-rag Comment

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly apologized and announced he will undergo sensitivity training after making a comment about New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman wearing a do-rag:

During Tuesday's broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona, Brenly noticed the do-rag and said he was "pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets."

Stroman made it clear after the game he didn't find the attempt at humor at all funny:

