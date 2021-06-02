Braun Strowman Reacts to WWE Release: 'What a Chapter in Life. Thank You!'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Braun Strowman remained diplomatic following his abrupt departure from WWE on Wednedsay.

The promotion announced it had released a number of in-ring performers including The Monster Among Men. His release was arguably the most surprising because he had seemed destined for superstardom not that long ago.

Strowman unsuccessfully challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at No Mercy in 2017, a result that nonetheless illustrated his ascendancy in WWE. He beat Goldberg to eventually capture the belt at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020.

A little more than a year later, the 37-year-old is now out of a job.

Given his status within the industry, it's probably only a matter of time before Strowman is employed again.