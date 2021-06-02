Reggie Bush, Andrew Luck Headline 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot includes first-time candidates Reggie Bush, Andrew Luck and Marshawn Lynch.

There are a total of 26 first-time candidates on this year's ballot, which was released on Wednesday:

Per FootballFoundation.org, there are a total of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot.

There are also 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks eligible for the 2022 class.

Bush's window of eligibility would have opened in 2015 based on the normal rules that require a player to be 10 years removed from their final college season, but Stewart Mandel of The Athletic noted USC didn't nominate him for the Hall of Fame until now because of NCAA sanctions imposed on the program in 2010.

USC officially ended its disassociation with Bush in June 2020, 10 years after the school received a two-year postseason ban, vacated 14 wins between 2004 and 2005 (including the 2004 BCS national championship) and lost 30 scholarships.

Bush also vacated the Heisman Trophy that he won in 2005.

Luck was one of the best college quarterbacks of this generation. He led Stanford to a 31-8 record in three seasons, was named a Heisman finalist in 2010 and 2011 and won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2010 and 2011.

Lynch ran for 3,230 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons at the University of California. In 2006, he became the first Golden Bears player to be named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year since quarterback Mike Pawlawski (1991).

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced on a date to be determined early next year. The induction ceremony will be held Dec. 6, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.