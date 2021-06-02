Mets' Marcus Stroman Calls out 'Racist Undertones' After Bob Brenly's Remark on Durag

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was unhappy with comments made by Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly during Tuesday's game.

Brenly attempted to make a joke about a durag Stroman wore under his hat, suggesting it was the same one "Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets."

Stroman tweeted after the game that the comments contained "racist undertones."

