    Mets' Marcus Stroman Calls out 'Racist Undertones' After Bob Brenly's Remark on Durag

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was unhappy with comments made by Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly during Tuesday's game. 

    Brenly attempted to make a joke about a durag Stroman wore under his hat, suggesting it was the same one "Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets."

    Stroman tweeted after the game that the comments contained "racist undertones."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

