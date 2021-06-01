X

    Jamie Horowitz Hired by WWE as Executive Vice President, Development and Digital

    Mike Chiari, June 1, 2021

    WWE announced the hiring of Jamie Horowitz as its new executive vice president of development and digital Tuesday.

    Horowitz previously served as the executive vice president of global content with DAZN streaming service, which is a position he held since 2018.

    Before joining DAZN, Horowitz worked at ESPN where he played a role in the development of the First Take debate show, which initially starred Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless before Bayless made the move to Fox Sports.

    The hiring of Horowitz comes amid WWE making sweeping changes to its digital team in an attempt to consolidate the departments.

    Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. reported last week that WWE laid off employees from the film, television and social media divisions. WWE Studios was hit especially hard, as WWE looks to combine features, TV and digital/social media into one single department.

    Per Deadline's Jill Goldsmith, Horowitz will be based at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, but will be in charge of WWE Studios in Los Angeles.

    Notably, Horowitz was fired from his role with Fox Sports in 2017 after two years at Fox amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

    According to Richard Deitsch and Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated, a woman who worked in production for Fox Sports said Horowitz tried to kiss her at an offsite location in 2016.

    Horowitz's attorney, Patricia Glaser, denied the allegations, calling them "slanderous accusations."

    In addition to the hiring of Horowitz, WWE hired former DAZN executive Matt Drew as senior vice president of international and Samira Shah as general counsel on Tuesday.

