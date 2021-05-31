Report: 'Very Real Possibility' Julio Jones Will Want New Contract If Traded

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons superstar receiver Julio Jones may get traded this offseason, but any team that strikes such a deal may need to be prepared for an imminent contract negotiation.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that "according to a source familiar with Jones’ past contractual expectations, the team that trades for Jones needs to account for the very real possibility that Jones will want a new deal."

