X

    Report: 'Very Real Possibility' Julio Jones Will Want New Contract If Traded

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons superstar receiver Julio Jones may get traded this offseason, but any team that strikes such a deal may need to be prepared for an imminent contract negotiation. 

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that "according to a source familiar with Jones’ past contractual expectations, the team that trades for Jones needs to account for the very real possibility that Jones will want a new deal."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      PFT: 'Very Real Possibility' Julio Will Want New Contract If Traded

      PFT: 'Very Real Possibility' Julio Will Want New Contract If Traded
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      PFT: 'Very Real Possibility' Julio Will Want New Contract If Traded

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons post-draft roster preview: Quarterback edition

      Falcons post-draft roster preview: Quarterback edition
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons post-draft roster preview: Quarterback edition

      David J Walker
      via The Falcoholic

      Hopkins Trade Taught Us Teams Aren't Willing to Pay Big Price for Superstar WRs

      Hopkins Trade Taught Us Teams Aren't Willing to Pay Big Price for Superstar WRs
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Hopkins Trade Taught Us Teams Aren't Willing to Pay Big Price for Superstar WRs

      Jason La Canfora
      via CBSSports.com

      Michael Carter Has Breakout Star Potential ⭐

      Jets rookie RB could be a force in the New York backfield 📲

      Michael Carter Has Breakout Star Potential ⭐
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Michael Carter Has Breakout Star Potential ⭐

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report