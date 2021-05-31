Report: Tim Tebow's Previous Coaches Complained He Doesn't Try to Calm 'TebowMania'

AP Photo/John Raoux

Tim Tebow hasn't made many public comments since signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is seemingly a change in strategy from his past opportunities in the NFL.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated argued some of the challenges for teams was when "TebowMania" turns into a "circus."

"If there’s one common complaint I’ve heard from his past coaches about it, it’s not that he’s actively fueling it," Breer wrote. "Moreso, it’s that he doesn’t do anything to calm it down."

Tebow last played an NFL regular-season game in 2012, but he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a tight end this offseason after playing quarterback during his first stint in the league.

