Giannis on Bucks Sweeping Heat: 'We Didn't Want to Play with Our Food'

If it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were taking their first-round series against the Miami Heat rather personally, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear that was indeed the case after finishing off a four-game sweep Saturday.

"There's a saying, don't play with your food," Antetokounmpo told the TNT broadcast. "We didn't want to play with our food."

After the Heat defeated Milwaukee 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last summer, the Bucks were ready to return the favor, eliminating the Heat in front of their home fans Saturday.

Antetokounmpo led the way once again with his first career triple-double in the postseason, posting 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in the series' clincher.

But it wasn't just Antetokounmpo's efforts that doomed the Heat—it was an entire team effort from Milwaukee. Consider guard Bryn Forbes notched more points (60) coming off the bench than Miami star Jimmy Butler poured in as a starter in all four games (58).

Saturday's win showed just how badly the Bucks wanted to close out the Heat and how much the team was willing to share the ball to make it happen. Every Bucks starter except Pat Connaughton (two points) scored at least 11 points in Game 4. That included a 22-point outing from Forbes, who went 7-of-14 from three-point range.

That gave way to a 120-103 blowout win to send Miami back to the drawing board for the 2021-22 season.

As Antetokounmpo and the Bucks prepare to face the winner of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, the Greek Freak made clear that while he may have feasted on Miami, he's still hungry for more.

"It's a great moment for us, winning 4-0, and beating the team that beat us last year," Antetokounmpo said. "But at the end of the day, we have a long way to go."