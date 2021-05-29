Blue Jays Investigating New Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Roberto Alomar

AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File

The Toronto Blue Jays have launched an investigation into a second sexual misconduct allegation against Roberto Alomar, who was fired from his jobs with both the Jays and MLB in early May for a violation of league policy after a probe into a prior allegation.

Brendan Kennedy of the Toronto Star reported Friday that Melissa Verge, who was an 18-year-old volunteer at a Blue Jays youth baseball camp at the time of her interaction with a 46-year-old Alomar in 2014, said he "propositioned her for sex and, after offering her a private clubhouse tour, pressed his body against hers without her consent."

After she pulled away from him and began to walk away, he caught up with her, put his arm around her and gave her his phone number before asking her to keep the interaction private. The next day, he invited her to his hotel suite for "some kissing and some loving."

Verge told Kennedy she informed team executive Rob Jack about the interactions with Alomar, who was a camp instructor, but there's no evidence the details were shared with anyone else in the organization. Jack was a close friend of Alomar.

Verge's then-boyfriend and a former professor both confirmed to the Star Verge had told them of her experience with Alomar shortly afterward.

The club released a statement saying it was "troubled to learn about Ms. Verge's experience in 2014 involving Roberto Alomar and another former employee. Since we were made aware of the incident by the Toronto Star, we have commenced an internal investigation using an outside firm."

Verge told Kennedy she previously decided against going public with details of the interaction with Alomar, but the other allegation against him "opened the door for me to be able to share my story," and she's hopeful her story does the same for other women.

"I hope they can speak out and speak up for what's right and hopefully not let men who are in positions of power take advantage of them," she said.

Jack, who served as the Jays' manager of social marketing, was fired after the 2015 season. No reason was given for his termination. He's since worked for Alomar Sports Inc.

Paul Beeston, who was the team's president at the time of the allegations against Alomar, declined comment about the Star story.

Alomar released a statement after he was fired by the Jays and MLB:

Neither he nor Jack responded to the Toronto Star's requests for comment.

He'd worked as a special assistant for Toronto and as a consultant focused on helping grow the sport in his native Puerto Rico for the league.

Before his executive career, Alomar was a 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during a 17-year playing career that included stops with seven teams. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2011.