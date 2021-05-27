Judge Dismisses $100M Lawsuit Against Russell Westbrook, Jazz Filed by Utah Fans

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Having popcorn dumped on him as he exited the floor during Game 2 of the Washington Wizards' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers isn't the only fan-related news for Russell Westbrook this week.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a Utah judge dismissed a $100 million lawsuit that fans Shane Keisel and Jennifer Huff filed against Westbrook and the Utah Jazz.

The fans claimed defamation and infliction of emotional stress because they were banned from Jazz games after taunting the nine-time All-Star when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2019.

In December 2019, ESPN noted that Westbrook was caught on video saying "I'll f--k you up," to the two fans while standing close to OKC's bench. The NBA fined him $25,000 "for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan."

The UCLA product said Keisel and Huff directd "racial" and "completely disrespectful" language toward him, including saying "get on your knees like you're used to."

However, Keisel countered that he actually said "ice those knees up" and that his language was "the same kind and caliber as that of the other audience members in the section" instead of racist.

Keisel alleged he lost work as a result of the confrontation.

Westbrook experienced another display of bad behavior during Washington's loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. A fan dumped popcorn over his head as he exited the floor down the tunnel after suffering an ankle injury.

Security and event staff had to hold Westbrook back once he realized what happened.

The 76ers announced they revoked the fan's season ticket and banned him from Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.