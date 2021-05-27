Brandon Jacobs Eyes NFL Comeback as DE: 'No Way Tim Tebow Is a Better Athlete'

Elsa/Getty Images

Tim Tebow's return to the NFL at a new position could inspire other players to work their way back to the league.

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said he plans to return to football as a defensive end after Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end.

Jacobs—listed at 6'4", 264 pounds in his playing days—last played in the NFL in 2013, one year after Tebow's final regular-season game.

The 38-year-old used his size to his advantage during his career as a running back, totaling 5,094 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns over nine years (eight with the Giants, one with the 49ers). He had two 1,000-yard seasons and helped the Giants win Super Bowls after the 2007 and 2011 campaigns.

He did run a 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the scouting combine, which could help him with a position change. This, of course, came 16 years ago, and he would likely struggle to keep up at his age.

Tebow also had the advantage of rejoining his former college coach in Urban Meyer, who is running the Jaguars.

Jacobs bounced around in college but spent time at Auburn under Tommy Tuberville, who is a U.S. Senator. He also played nearly his entire professional career for head coach Tom Coughlin, who is out of the NFL.

Age constraints and the lack of a coaching connection could create a difficult path back to the NFL for Jacobs.