Todd Gurley Rumors: Former Rams, Falcons RB Visiting with Lions in Free Agency

David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent running back Todd Gurley II is reportedly meeting with the Detroit Lions.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-time Pro Bowler is visiting with Lions coaches Thursday.

Gurley is familiar with Lions quarterback Jared Goff from their time as teammates with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions have two starting-caliber running backs. D'Andre Swift is poised to take over as the No. 1 guy after splitting carries with Adrian Peterson last season.

Detroit also signed Jamaal Williams to a two-year contract when free agency began in March. The 26-year-old had 2,946 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Behind Swift and Williams, the rest of Detroit's backfield depth chart features rookies. Jermar Jefferson was a seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon State. They also signed Rakeem Boyd and Dedrick Mills as undrafted free agents.

Gurley spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the year with 842 yards from scrimmage and nine rushing touchdowns on 220 touches in 15 games.