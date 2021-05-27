Derrick Rose, Knicks Rally Past Trae Young, Hawks in Game 2 to Even Series

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time since 2013, the New York Knicks have won a postseason game, and Madison Square Garden celebrated accordingly.

A 101-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals knotted the first-round series at 1-1 and sent the crowd of 15,000—the largest in the NBA this season—into a frenzy.

It's the first home playoff win for New York since the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2013. Sandwiched between those wins were seven consecutive losing seasons, seven head coaches and numerous whiffs in free agency.

That all became part of the past Wednesday as the league's Most Improved Player, Julius Randle, notched 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead New York to the win.

Notable Performers

Julius Randle, PF, New York Knicks: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

Derrick Rose, PG, New York Knicks: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks: 30 points, 7 assists

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG, Atlanta Hawks: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

What's Next?

Game 3 is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

