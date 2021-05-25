WWE Star Alexa Bliss' Pet Pig Larry-Steve Dies After Vets Refuse Treatment

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announced Tuesday that her pet pig, Larry-Steve, died just one day shy of his fourth birthday.

Bliss revealed the news on Instagram and Twitter:

According to TMZ Sports, Bliss said Larry-Steve became "very ill" Monday, and his usual veterinarian was "not comfortable" treating him in his condition.

Bliss said she contacted 13 different vets, but none of them agreed to treat Larry-Steve, with some of them citing his size as the reason.

Alexa said she left Larry-Steve in the care of family members when she went to Monday Night Raw and spoke to her beloved pet on speakerphone on the way there. Bliss added: "It is heartbreaking that all I can do is just listen to him squeal in pain and no one will come help. No one will even just come and give him pain meds to help take care of his pain."

Wrestling fans became aware of Larry-Steve and his hilarious antics through his presence on social media, as well as his appearances on the E! reality series Total Divas when Bliss was a cast member.

Fans had the opportunity to see the loving relationship between Alexa and Larry-Steve from the start, as an episode of Total Divas featured her adopting Larry-Steve when he was a newborn piglet.

Larry-Steve even had his own Instagram account with nearly 90,000 followers. Fans of the friendly pig got to enjoy his love for cuddling in blankets and eating all kinds of different foods.

While Bliss traveled from her home in Orlando, Florida, to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, for Raw on Monday night, she was not featured on the show.

In the main event of Raw, Tamina and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. In the latter part of the match, Reginald was stunned by flames that shot up through the floor.

Given that Bliss' supernatural character was responsible for a similar incident last week, it was widely assumed that she caused the flames to scare Reginald this week as well despite the fact that she didn't appear on camera.

After returning home to be with Larry-Steve, Bliss posted a black and white photo of her hand holding Larry-Steve's hoof on Instagram with the caption: "On the day before his 4th birthday. This morning Larry-Steve gained his angel wings. I'm so sorry we couldn't find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn't agree to help you. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken."