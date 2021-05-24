Julio Jones Odds: Chargers, Patriots Favored to Land WR amid Trade Rumors

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones is set on leaving the franchise, though the latest betting odds don't necessarily expect him to be on his way out so soon.

Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed Monday that he wants out, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he requested a trade out of the organization "a few months ago."

But odds from DraftKings have the wideout staying put for the time being, with the Falcons at +500 (bet $100 to win $500) to be the team for which he plays his first snap of the season:

But if he does end up on the move, the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have the same odds as the Falcons.

Per Rapoport, the team "is open to considering" his trade request, but there aren't any guarantees that Jones will be playing on a different team for the first time after 10 years in Atlanta.

General manager Terry Fontenot told reporters in April that the team would listen to offers for its all-time leader in receptions (848) and yards (12,896).

If he is headed out, the Falcons can look to Calvin Ridley as his replacement, while their first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts will be capable of plenty of touches. But it will be difficult to replace the sort of consistency that Jones provides. Even in a down 2020, the seven-time Pro Bowler had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the New England Patriots have "had internal discussions" about the receiver (h/t Adam Maya of NFL.com). After a down year, the Patriots re-tooled by adding Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry as options for whoever is under center—where Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are all waiting.

The Chargers make a little more sense, especially since they lost Henry to new England, though they have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton heading the position under Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

Jones has three years left on his current deal, per Spotrac. If the Falcons move him prior to June 1, they'll owe $23.3 million in dead cap money, a figure that decreases sharply after that date, down to $7.8 million.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.