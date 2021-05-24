Report: Donovan Mitchell Was 'Incensed' at Jazz over Being Held out with Injury

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was reportedly "incensed" with team doctors after being held out of Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Mitchell and the team have had tense disagreements regarding his recovery from an ankle sprain that's kept him out since April 16.

