Trae Young's Last-Second Shot Lifts Hawks Past Alec Burks, Knicks in Game 1 Thriller

Welcome to your playoff moment, Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and wasted little time making a statement with a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden thanks to their star point guard. His floater with 0.9 seconds remaining gave his team the lead, and Julius Randle missed at the buzzer to end it.

Young took over throughout the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series and led the way for the victors, who flipped the script after losing all three regular-season matchups to the Knicks.

An impressive showing from Alec Burks wasn't enough for New York, which made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Notable Player Stats

Trae Young, G, ATL: 32 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G, ATL: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL

Alec Burks, G, NYK: 27 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB

Derrick Rose, G, NYK: 17 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB

Julius Randle, F, NYK: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 6-of-24 FG

What's Next?

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday in New York.

