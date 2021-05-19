X

    NBA Joins Fortnite with 'The Crossover' Event Featuring Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021

    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The NBA and Fortnite are teaming up for a special event ahead of the 2021 NBA postseason. 

    "The Crossover" will allow players to don a uniform from any of the league's 30 teams starting on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. 

    Per an official release from Epic Games, locker bundles that were personally selected by NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will be available to gamers in the Fortnite item shop. 

    Gamers will also have the opportunity to get a Shoot & Score pack that includes "the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling, which can feature the logo of all 30 NBA teams."

    The event will also include a five-day team battle competition from May 19-23 featuring all 30 NBA organizations. 

    In addition to those items and events, there will be an NBA welcome hub added to Fortnite Creative on May 25. 

    The 2021 NBA postseason will begin with first-round games on Saturday and Sunday. 

