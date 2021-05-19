Report: Penei Sewell, Lions Agree to 4-Year, $24.1M Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell reportedly signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday after the Lions selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sewell and the Lions agreed to a four-year, $24.1 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The contract also includes a $14.88 million signing bonus.

Sewell was the first non-skill position player to come off the board in the 2021 NFL draft, as three quarterbacks, one tight end and two wide receivers went before him.

As one of the most highly touted offensive linemen to enter the pro ranks in years, Sewell did not disappoint during his time at Oregon.

Sewell started all seven games he played in as a freshman and then reached elite status as a sophomore in 2019, earning unanimous All-American honors. He also won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

The American Samoa native did not get the opportunity to build on his success in 2020, as he opted out of last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was some question regarding whether he or Northwestern's Rashawn Slater would be the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2021 NFL draft, but Sewell ultimately went six picks higher.

Sewell is expected to step in and start right away as a rookie at one of the tackle positions, with 2016 first-round pick Taylor Decker occupying the other spot.

There isn't much expected out from the Lions in 2021 after they traded longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, but Sewell could be one of their biggest keys to success.

If Sewell is able to protect newly acquired quarterback Jared Goff and pave the way for running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the Lions could potentially be a tougher challenge than anticipated this season.