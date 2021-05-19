Tigers' Spencer Turnbull Throws 1st Career No-Hitter vs. Mariners

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw the fifth no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season en route to leading his team to a 5-0 road win against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Turnbull struck out Mitch Haniger swinging to cap an evening when he struck out nine and walked only two. He threw 24 first-pitch strikes out of 29 batters faced, per Rob Powers of News 5.

The 28-year-old started Tuesday by retiring the first nine batters before walking Jarred Kelenic to start the fourth.

No one else got on base until Turnbull walked Jose Marmolejos to begin the ninth. Turnbull then struck out Sam Haggerty before Marmolejos was called out at second after a Kelenic groundout.

Detroit catcher Eric Haase then hung onto a Haniger foul tip to finish the no-hitter, which is Turnbull's first and the eighth in Tigers history.

Seattle has now been on the wrong end of two no-hitters this year, as Baltimore Orioles southpaw John Means struck out 12 against the M's en route to tossing one on May 5.

The Mariners were nearly no-hit a second time on May 13 against Cleveland after Zach Plesac didn't allow a hit over the first seven innings. However, shortstop J.P. Crawford broke up that bid with a leadoff single to start the eighth.

Seattle is floating just under .500 at 21-22, but the M's are hitting just .199 as a team.

Turnbull joins a no-hitter list that includes Means, Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley, Chicago White Sox southpaw Carlos Rodon and San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove this season.

The modern-era record for the most no-hitters in a single season is seven, set in 1990, 1991 and 2012.

As for Turnbull, the Tiger right-hander is now 3-2 with 31 strikeouts, a 2.88 ERA and 0.96 WHIP this year.