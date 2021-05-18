Chris Bosh to Serve as ESPN Analyst During 2021 NBA Playoffs

AP Photo/Joe Skipper

Chris Bosh will join ESPN's coverage of the 2021 NBA playoffs as an analyst, the company announced Tuesday.

Bosh has made sporadic media appearances for ESPN and Turner Sports since a blood-clotting issue forced him into early retirement. In 2020, he also debuted a blog titled "The Last Chip" in which he detailed the Heat's last run to an NBA championship with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Bosh appeared Tuesday on ESPN's Get Up to offer his thoughts on the NBA playoffs, including predicting a seven-game series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

An 11-time All-Star during his NBA career, Bosh was announced as part of the 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class over the weekend. One of the most versatile big men of his generation, Bosh averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 13 seasons with the Raptors and Heat.