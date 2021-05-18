Knicks Rumors: Scott Perry to Remain in NY Front Office, New Contract Expected

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry is expected to get a long-term deal with the organization after the team's breakout 2020-21 season.

The two sides agreed to a one-year extension in April 2020 that will keep him with the Knicks through next season, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that a new deal could be coming.

"I hear Scott Perry will be around the Knicks longer," Windhorst said. "He will be. I hear it is all going to be worked out."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne speculated another team could hire Perry if he becomes available.

Perry joined the Knicks in 2017, working under president Steve Mills and retaining the role after Leon Rose took over. He also ran the team's basketball operations during the transition.

New York struggled on the court during Perry's first three years, posting a combined 67-163 record with three losing seasons. Early draft picks Kevin Knox II and Frank Ntilikina also failed to meet expectations.

Things turned around in 2020-21 as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett led the squad to a 41-31 record, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and its first playoff bid since 2013.

With a quality core in place and plenty of cap flexibility heading into the offseason, the Knicks have a bright future as Perry continues to build a contender.