NBA Scout Thinks Mike Budenholzer Is Fired If Bucks Lose to Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs

Perhaps no one has more at stake in this postseason than Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Speaking to Josh Robbins and Sam Amick of The Athletic, one NBA scout thinks Budenholzer will be fired if Milwaukee loses in the first round of the 2021 playoffs to the Miami Heat.

There has already been speculation that the Bucks will need a deep playoff run to save Budenholzer's job. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier this month they likely need to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the 51-year-old to return in 2021-22.

The Bucks led the NBA in scoring average (120.1 points per game) and led the Eastern Conference with a plus-5.9 net rating during the 2020-21 regular season.

The only other person on the Bucks who might be facing more pressure than Budenholzer is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning two-time NBA MVP affirmed his commitment to the franchise in December by signing a five-year max extension.

Milwaukee's front office made an aggressive trade during the offseason to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a four-team deal. The Pelicans received Eric Bledsoe, first-round draft picks in 2025 and 2027 and pick swaps in 2024 and 2026.

Budenholzer has been fantastic during the regular season in three years with the Bucks. They have gone 162-65 with three straight Central Division titles since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The playoffs have been a different story for the longtime Spurs assistant who has won four NBA championship rings. Since winning 10 of their first 11 postseason games in 2019, the Bucks are 5-9 in their past 14 playoff contests.

Miami ended the Bucks' title hopes last season with a 4-1 series win in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.