Former ECW Star Jerome "New Jack" Young Dies at Age 58

Professional wrestler Jerome "New Jack" Young, who was best known for his violent, hardcore style and unpredictability, died Friday afternoon from a heart attack.

Young's wife, Jennifer, confirmed his death to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Young was best known for his work in ECW from 1995-2001, winning the tag team titles on three occasions. He also wrestled for Smoky Mountain Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action among other promotions.

The legendary Young's wrestling career has been discussed and captured in numerous forums that extensively tell his story.

Tom Breihan of Grantland wrote a longform piece on Young, who he interviewed in 2015. Young was also featured on the second season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring and the 1999 documentary Beyond the Mat.

Johnson added this note about Young to close his report:

"There will be a lot written about Jerome Young in the days to come, good and bad, but the reality was this—he loved to perform and he loved to be New Jack in the public eye. He put himself through a lot of physical and mental pain in order to live his life as New Jack and once famously told our own Dave Scherer that he made the decision to do so, that he knew what he was getting into and that he would have no regrets, because it was the decision he chose to make."

Young was 58 years old.