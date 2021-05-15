X

    RJ Barrett Talks Knicks Future: 'I Hope I'm Here for the Rest of My Career'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    RJ Barrett already plays his home games at the Mecca of Basketball, and he apparently has no plans on leaving the Big Apple.

    "I hope I'm here for the rest of my career," the New York Knicks guard said during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show (via Ryan Morik of Yahoo Sports).

    The Knicks made the Duke product an important building block when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 draft, and he has developed into one of the team's most important playmakers in his second season.

    Barrett is second on the Knicks with 17.6 points per game behind only Julius Randle and is also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists a night. 

    While he has been streaky at times and has shot less than 40 percent from the field in four of his last five games, Barrett is also a primary reason New York is headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

    The only question now is what seed the Knicks will have, as they are currently tied with the Miami Heat at 39-31 and a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks in the race for the Nos. 4-6 seeds in the Eastern Conference. They finish with games against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Boston Celtics on Sunday.

    Barrett surely hopes to lead the Knicks to the playoffs for years to come given his comments.

    Maybe one day he'll play in New York with college teammate Zion Williamson, who has not hesitated to talk about how much he loves playing in Madison Square Garden.

