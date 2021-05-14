Bucs' Antonio Brown Sued by Truck Driver Anton Tumanov over 2020 Assault Case

AP Photo/Brett Duke, File

Truck driver Anton Tumanov filed a civil lawsuit against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday in relation to a January 2020 assault.

According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Tumanov said Brown assaulted him while he was delivering household items.

Per the Associated Press (h/t the New York Post), Brown pleaded no-contest to charges stemming from the assault of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief in June 2020. He was given two years of probation and 100 hours of community service and was required to undergo psychological evaluation and take an anger management course.

Tumanov said Brown initially refused to pay $4,000 for the items he was delivering and threw a rock at his truck, resulting in a dent.

After Tumanov returned, Brown is said to have paid the $4,000 but then refused to pay $860 for damaging his truck. Tumanov said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, pulled him out of the truck, took his keys and began removing boxes.

In the civil lawsuit, it is stated that Tumanov "continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish."

Brown, who was not signed to an NFL team at the time of the assault, was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season after Britney Griner said he sexually assaulted her three times between 2017 and 2018, including one instance of rape, after Brown hired her as a personal trainer.

A lawsuit in relation to the allegations was settled in April.

Brown was also accused of sexual misconduct by an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home in 2017, per Robert Klemko for Sports Illustrated. After the story's publication, the woman told Klemko she had received threatening messages from the same phone number she had previously used to contact Brown.

He was ultimately signed by the Bucs and went on to record 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He also scored a touchdown in Tampa's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The 32-year-old veteran hit free agency at the end of the 2020 campaign, but he signed a one-year, $3.075 million contract to return to the reigning world champion Buccaneers.