Report: 4-time WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus Retiring, Will Be Named Sparks Coach

WNBA veteran Seimone Augustus is reportedly retiring and will join the Los Angeles Sparks as an assistant coach, according to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr.

Augustus spent the first 14 years of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four titles alongside Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson, before playing last season with the Sparks in 2020.

Augustus, 37, was an eight-time All-Star in her career, averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 assists across her 15 seasons.

She was a first-team All-WNBA selection 2011 and a second-team All-WNBA pick five times. She was also the 2006 Rookie of the Year and 2011 Finals MVP, and her 6,005 career points rank ninth all-time.

She also won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Additionally, she played eight years overseas with Dynamo Kursk, WBC Dynamo, Galatasaray and Spartak Moscow Region, winning EuroCup titles in 2007 and 2009.

Without question, she's a future Hall of Famer.

Augustus had re-signed with the Sparks in February, with head coach Derek Fisher saying in a statement she had "demonstrated her invaluable leadership experience last year."

"I'm really excited to continue my career in Los Angeles and build on what we started last season," Augustus added in February. "This organization is filled with young players and veterans ready to compete and grow as a team. I'm motivated to help lead this group into the next era of Sparks basketball."

She'll continue doing so, though reportedly from the bench.