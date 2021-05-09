Video: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Preps for 100M Race at 2021 USATF Golden Games Track Meet

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf certainly looks the part of an elite sprinter. Now he'll find out if he actually is one.

The 23-year-old will take his first step toward an improbable berth in the Olympic Trials by participating Sunday at the USATF Golden Games in the 100-meter dash. Metcalf will need to finish with a time under 10.20 seconds to have a chance to advance, while a 10.05 finish would automatically send him to the trials.

On Saturday the public got their first view of Metcalf's form thanks to a video tweeted out by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

Though Metcalf made waves in the NFL with his speed—he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019—the Mississippi native hasn't run track since high school, leaving many around the sport skeptical of his chances Sunday.

"I mean, by no means am I discounting DK," Olympic hurdler Rai Benjamin told Tom Schad of USA Today. "I think he’s a phenomenal athlete and it takes a lot of guts and heart to actually come out and line up against the guys that are in the field. [But] I think it's going to be a really telling spectacle this weekend, as to what it's really like to compare track speed to the NFL."

Metcalf will get a chance to prove himself when heats begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.