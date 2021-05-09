X

    Video: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Preps for 100M Race at 2021 USATF Golden Games Track Meet

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 9, 2021

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf certainly looks the part of an elite sprinter. Now he'll find out if he actually is one. 

    The 23-year-old will take his first step toward an improbable berth in the Olympic Trials by participating Sunday at the USATF Golden Games in the 100-meter dash. Metcalf will need to finish with a time under 10.20 seconds to have a chance to advance, while a 10.05 finish would automatically send him to the trials. 

    On Saturday the public got their first view of Metcalf's form thanks to a video tweeted out by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

    Though Metcalf made waves in the NFL with his speed—he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019—the Mississippi native hasn't run track since high school, leaving many around the sport skeptical of his chances Sunday.

    "I mean, by no means am I discounting DK," Olympic hurdler Rai Benjamin told Tom Schad of USA Today. "I think he’s a phenomenal athlete and it takes a lot of guts and heart to actually come out and line up against the guys that are in the field. [But] I think it's going to be a really telling spectacle this weekend, as to what it's really like to compare track speed to the NFL."

    Metcalf will get a chance to prove himself when heats begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt

      Don't laugh now, but Las Vegas has put itself in prime position after the 2021 offseason 📲

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Are Back in the AFC Playoff Hunt

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift

      Russell Wilson and Ciara pay for a lady's food to celebrate her first Mother's Day 💝📸

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ' Early Mother's Day Gift

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers? No Thank You!

      Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers? No Thank You!
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers? No Thank You!

      Frank T. Raines
      via Field Gulls

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite

      Browns linebacker and reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year is primed for a huge 2021 ➡️

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is NFL's DROY Favorite

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report